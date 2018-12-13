Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bear Cave Students Raise Money for Wildfires

3rd through 5th graders are performing good deeds by attempting to raise thousands of dollars for the wildfires.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 11:38 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 11:40 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -

At Bear Cave Intermediate, students decorated jugs to collect money for the Butte County Schools in California -- an area affected by the wildfires.

An added bonus is that the winner of the drive will toss a pie in the principal's face.

"We've seen pictures of the houses and of the schools and stuff built down," Claire Bunne, a fourth grader said. "And we just think we should just help and see what we can do."

Their goal is to raise $5,000 and students are asking their favorite celebrities to match their donations on social media.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A Block KIMT News at 10

Image

MAson City SPIN DEVO

Image

Alexanders signs with NIACC

Image

Water tower disagreements

Image

Keeping the Corn

Image

Raising money for wildfire victims

Image

Plymouth road flood meeting

Image

Ham for the Holidays

Image

SAW: John Marshall's Jessie Ruden

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events