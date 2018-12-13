Bear Cave Students Raise Money for Wildfires

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -

At Bear Cave Intermediate, students decorated jugs to collect money for the Butte County Schools in California -- an area affected by the wildfires.

An added bonus is that the winner of the drive will toss a pie in the principal's face.

"We've seen pictures of the houses and of the schools and stuff built down," Claire Bunne, a fourth grader said. "And we just think we should just help and see what we can do."

Their goal is to raise $5,000 and students are asking their favorite celebrities to match their donations on social media.