Bear Cave Students Raise Money for Wildfires

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -
At Bear Cave Intermediate, students decorated jugs to collect money for the Butte County Schools in California -- an area affected by the wildfires.
An added bonus is that the winner of the drive will toss a pie in the principal's face.
"We've seen pictures of the houses and of the schools and stuff built down," Claire Bunne, a fourth grader said. "And we just think we should just help and see what we can do."
Their goal is to raise $5,000 and students are asking their favorite celebrities to match their donations on social media.
