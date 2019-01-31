Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesotans still out and drinking in cold weather

Despite the weather, Minnesotans are still making the effort to eat, drink and be merry at the bars.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 12:16 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In true Minnesotan nature, Kristi Olivera does not let the freezing temperatures stop her from going out and having fun.

"Why not? It's fun, there's nobody out, that's why I'm out," Olivera said.

In fact, she is more likely to go out when others choose to stay inside.

"Well, I'm more likely to go out just because I don't let the weather get to me," Olivera said.

Patrick Whalen is the Assistant Manager at Andy's Liquor and says sales have been cut in half because of the weather. But he is still surprised at the solid turnout.

"I think people just really enjoy drinking alcohol," Whalen said. "Some people just really enjoy the flavor and it's just like a pop for someone."

Whalen says the temperatures do not stop the regulars from coming.

"We've got some usual customers obviously that come in no matter what," Whalen said. "Doesn't matter if it's this cold out or there's 10 feet of snow. They'll come."

Olivera is one example of a local who does not let the weather sto pher. In fact, she is not opposed to getting up, going to work and returning to the same local joint.

"Cause that's what we do in Minnesota, we're real minnesotans and that's what we do," Olivera said. "That's how we roll."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-27° wxIcon
Hi: -17° Lo: -29°
Feels Like: -27°
Albert Lea
Clear
-27° wxIcon
Hi: -17° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -27°
Austin
Clear
-22° wxIcon
Hi: -15° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -22°
Charles City
Clear
-26° wxIcon
Hi: -16° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -26°
Rochester
Clear
-26° wxIcon
Hi: -18° Lo: -33°
Feels Like: -46°
Tracking life threatening cold and light snowfall for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RFD Ravine Rescue

Image

Gym opens doors for free

Image

Winter dance party

Image

Truck drivers deal with diesel issues

Image

Giving away burgers on the cold day

Image

Shuttles for patients and colleagues

Image

Vyriad ribbon cutting

Image

Warming Center Open

Image

Tow Trucks Busy

Image

No air travel, Gold Cross picks up slack

Community Events