Minnesotans still out and drinking in cold weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In true Minnesotan nature, Kristi Olivera does not let the freezing temperatures stop her from going out and having fun.

"Why not? It's fun, there's nobody out, that's why I'm out," Olivera said.

In fact, she is more likely to go out when others choose to stay inside.

"Well, I'm more likely to go out just because I don't let the weather get to me," Olivera said.

Patrick Whalen is the Assistant Manager at Andy's Liquor and says sales have been cut in half because of the weather. But he is still surprised at the solid turnout.

"I think people just really enjoy drinking alcohol," Whalen said. "Some people just really enjoy the flavor and it's just like a pop for someone."

Whalen says the temperatures do not stop the regulars from coming.

"We've got some usual customers obviously that come in no matter what," Whalen said. "Doesn't matter if it's this cold out or there's 10 feet of snow. They'll come."

Olivera is one example of a local who does not let the weather sto pher. In fact, she is not opposed to getting up, going to work and returning to the same local joint.

"Cause that's what we do in Minnesota, we're real minnesotans and that's what we do," Olivera said. "That's how we roll."