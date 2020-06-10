Why are humans social?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In our completely unscientific survey, most people we talked to say they dislike being cooped up.

"We really didn't do as much quarantining as we should, it's just not in our nature," Jesi Raimann said.

Dr. Craig Sawchuk, a psychologist with Mayo Clinic says there's science behind that.

"We look at the science of brain development and infants," Dr. Sawchuk said. "What's the first thing that infants do? They look to their mothers so that eye to eye contact with a face is unbelievably important even in one of the more primitive stages of brain development."

Fr. Nick Mezacapa is an Episcopal priest who believes being together fills people spiritually.

"No matter what your religious philosophy is, there's a spiritual connection we make when we come together that a lot of people call the presence of God," Mezacapa said.

Dr. Sawchuk believes months of self-isolation contributed to the intensity of protests that erupted following the death of George Floyd.

"Being in a confined space for a long period of time builds up that agitation, that irritation, and that frustration and it can come out, unfortunately in destructive ways," Dr. Sawchuk said.

As we move into phase 3 of the Governor's plan to reopen businesses and Minnesota's economy, Mezacapa says it's going to take time for society to adjust.

"We're going to have to re-learn how to be together, we're going to have to be creative and I believe that we can be," Mezacapa said.

After all - human connection is integral to society.

"We're here to connect with other people and to love one another," Raimann said. "That is absolutely why we are put on this Earth I believe."

Dr. Sawchuk recommends as businesses reopen, be sure to be respectful of others when it comes to social interactions - not everyone will be as comfortable in that public setting as you are.