Where are the body cameras?

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

In October, The Freeborn County Sheriff's Department announced they would buy body cameras for deputies to wear with hopes of using them in early January.

However, they have been noticeably absent from the officers. Sheriff Kurt Freitag says the onboarding and training process for the cameras has gotten tied up.

"Some things have taken a little bit of time, there's our retention schedule and then coordinating between us and IT," Freitag said.

But he is already thinking about how the new technology will serve the community.

"The combination between onboard video and the cars and our watchguard body worn cameras is just going to increase our abilities to get things recorded that otherwise we wouldn't have been able to record them," Freitag said.

The Sheriff anticipates the Department will start using the cameras at the beginning of next month.