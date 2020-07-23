What will the school year look like?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

RPS parent Jennifer Lawver wants her kids back in school - for at least part of the week. Luckily - that's one of the options Superintendent Michael Muñoz is presenting for the school year.

Here's a breakdown for the three scenarios: the first is in-person learning for all students.

"The only difference is we are going to create as much space between teachers and students as feasible during the day," Superintendent Muñoz said.

Second is hybrid learning with strict social distancing and a limit on capacity.

"With this model we cannot have over 50 percent of that particular building including both the student and staff in the building," Muñoz said.

Third is sticking to distance learning only.

"As we progress through the pandemic, it could be a particular school maybe told that they may go to distance learning while the rest of the school may be on a different model," Muñoz said.

If some form of in-person learning happens, all individuals like staff and students must wear masks including on playgrounds.

The District and each building will also have a designated COVID-19 program coordinator and require additional hand-washing time for students. There will also be student lessons on hygeine and proper mask wearing.

Despite the risks of coronavirus, parent Jessica Angen wants her son to return to some form of normalcy.

"I do think returning back is best for his mental health and his academic success as well," Angen said.

The District will follow the guidance of the Minnesota Departments of Health and Education and implement their recommendations.

RPS is seeking feedback from families about returning to school.