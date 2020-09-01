What will distance learning look like for RPS?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In this "new normal" - Google Site is the school building and Google Classrooms is the teacher's domain.

At the School Board meeting this evening - a World History teacher from John Marshall High School discussed the layout for distance learning for the fall.

To introduce herself to the students - she created a page with her pictures, facts about herself and expectations for the year. Ultimately - faculty are aiming to make the school year as team-oriented as possible.

"The goal of this is to maybe be presenting that new content for the first portion of that class - whether it's 15 or 20 minutes, and then students are working in collaborative groups, on different projects or different assignments- in my mind we should come back together full group at the end," Michaela Sperl said.

Classes will be 84 minutes at this time.