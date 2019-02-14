Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

What to do after car gets stuck

A few days after mayhem on the roads, a tow truck driver tells KIMT what to do after your car gets stuck.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 11:30 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Jesse Nelson, a tow truck driver tells KIMT he pulled at least 20 cars out of ditches during the snow storm. 

Most of the drivers stayed in their cars - other ditched their vehicles. 

Nelson says there is no right or wrong answer if your car is stuck but one piece of advice is to call law enforcement. 

"I'd recommend at least calling law enforcement, being able to let them know it is there in the ditch and they are okay," Nelson said. 

Nelson says law enforcement will have the car and who towed it on record, so the owner can get hooked up with the towing company. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 18°
Tracking more wind, cold, and blowing snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Osage storms to third at state duals

Image

Tracking blowing snow for Valentine's Day

Image

Original Freedom Writer Gives Hope

Image

Making improvements to Highway 52 southbound

Image

Dinner for teachers

Image

Working group on homelessness

Image

Bottle bill moving in Iowa Senate

Image

Remains of Hayfield teen identified

Image

What happens after you get stranded?

Image

Preventing the spread of norovious

Community Events