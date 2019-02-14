What to do after car gets stuck

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Jesse Nelson, a tow truck driver tells KIMT he pulled at least 20 cars out of ditches during the snow storm.

Most of the drivers stayed in their cars - other ditched their vehicles.

Nelson says there is no right or wrong answer if your car is stuck but one piece of advice is to call law enforcement.

"I'd recommend at least calling law enforcement, being able to let them know it is there in the ditch and they are okay," Nelson said.

Nelson says law enforcement will have the car and who towed it on record, so the owner can get hooked up with the towing company.