What makes this year's primaries unique

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The city clerk tells KIMT News 3 it's pretty unusual there are four city races that are in the primary election. We don't usually have that many candidates running - but this year - there are 16 competing for seats on city council. Many of the incumbents aren't running again - so there will be new faces leading the city.

Resident Rick Morris says this election is a turning point for Rochester.

"We're in, we're at such a turning point, at such a moment of development," Rick Morris said. "There's a lot of competing visions. Is Rochester going to be a city that has a rural character or is it going to be a city that has an urban character."

The four seats up for grabs are Council President, Ward 2, Ward 4 and Ward 6.