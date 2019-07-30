Clear

What issues do voters most care about?

As the second round of presidential debates are underway, people in Rochester say what they want to hear from the presidential hopefuls.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

As presidential hopefuls make their way to the stage in Detroit, voters discuss what they think the candidates should be talking about.

"I just don't believe the Democrats are being realistic about the Green New Deal and I'm on the other side of the fence when it comes to abortion," Mark said.

"I'm really interested in some form of gun control," Clive Kileff said.

"Immigration impacts who we are and what we are based on as a country," Natalie Olsen said.

Though early polling shows President Trump trailing some of the front-running Democrats in head-to-head matchups, the President's base remains strongly supportive.

"I just like most of his policies, some of the things he says, he could be quiet more often, maybe, but what he's doing is good," Mark said.

The presidential critics are every bit as entrenched.

"I think he has a natural affinity with dictators," Kileff said. "There's a possibility he would like to be in control of both the Congress and the Judiciary."

"Personally I think President Trump is so jealous of President Obama and all of his accomplishments," Mary Hopkins-Best said. "He's trying to undo everything he did purely because of that jealousy."

One thing is certain during the deabtes - these voters are entirely engaged.

"I think they need to focus on what they can do to help the American people instead of just trying to get rid of Trump," Mark said.

"I'm going to support whoever can beat Trump," Hopkins-Best said. "I'm very, very fond of Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren."

