Protecting wells from contamination

As the flooding risk continues across the area - health officials have a friendly reminder to encourage homeowners to prepare for the possibility their wells might flood. Here's what to do to protect it.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 11:57 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

EYOTA, Minn. -

Wells that are contaminated with floodwater pose a health risk to anyone who uses them but that impact can be hard to spot.

One homeowner tells KIMT what he does to protect it.

"The big thing with contamination would be run-off obviously and any animal feces," Jones said. "As long as you have your well clear so that stuff is not in the area. For the water to run down next to your well, that would help a lot."

If floodwater reaches your well, the Minnesota Department of Health says to assume it is contaminated and make sure to have a licensed well contracter do the work to inspect and clean it.

