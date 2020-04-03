Wearing a face mask

Clear
Just hours ago - President Donald Trump recommended Americans wear face masks while out in public to fight the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people to utilize any materials.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 10:17 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 10:44 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

To make a face mask, you can use bandanas, t-shirt material or scrap fabric. 

One woman in the Rochester community makes face masks for places like Samaritan Bethany and Seasons Hospice. If you want to learn how to make a face mask, there are tons of tutorials on Youtube. There's a shortage of elastic but you can use ties to make them. She's been making face masks and giving them away because it will provide another layer of protection to residents. 

"I think I would start with the most vulnerable people, the ones that have asthma, you know, if they have to shop, they might want to definitely be wearing something," Barbara Armbruster said. 

Olmsted County Public Health wants to remind you a cloth mask will protect you to an extent but it doesn't substitute social distancing. 

