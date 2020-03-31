Son says hello to his mother through window

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The point of a window is to allow light, air and sound in. But for residents living at River Bend Assisted Living and Memory Center, windows are how one family is communicating to one another since the facility isn't allowing visitors during the pandemic.

That's the case for Mark Majorowicz who visits his 97-year old mother Methal almost every day. She struggles with her memory and doesn't understand why she can't see her son. Mark stops outside his mother's window and connects via Facetime.

"It's difficult but it's the best we can do," Majorowicz said.

Mark and his wife wave hello to show he cares and to promise he'll always be there.

"It is what it is, soon this will pass, another couple of weeks to a month," Majorowicz said.

While we all might be separated in the midst of this pandemic, love is immune. No disease can tear apart the bonds we create with one another - even if all we have is a window.

"It's just important we stay in touch with her to make sure she knows we're still here," Majorowicz said.

Methal's son and daughter-in-law hope everyone is finding creative ways to stay in touch whether it's sending postcards or picking up the phone more.