Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Son says hello to his mother through window

Social distancing is our new norm. But it's not easy to pass up hugging or kissing your loved ones. There's one mother-son duo in Rochester using modern technology to talk to one another.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 10:52 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2020 10:58 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The point of a window is to allow light, air and sound in. But for residents living at River Bend Assisted Living and Memory Center, windows are how one family is communicating to one another since the facility isn't allowing visitors during the pandemic.

That's the case for Mark Majorowicz who visits his 97-year old mother Methal almost every day. She struggles with her memory and doesn't understand why she can't see her son. Mark stops outside his mother's window and connects via Facetime.

"It's difficult but it's the best we can do," Majorowicz said.

Mark and his wife wave hello to show he cares and to promise he'll always be there.

"It is what it is, soon this will pass, another couple of weeks to a month," Majorowicz said.

While we all might be separated in the midst of this pandemic, love is immune. No disease can tear apart the bonds we create with one another - even if all we have is a window.

"It's just important we stay in touch with her to make sure she knows we're still here," Majorowicz said.

Methal's son and daughter-in-law hope everyone is finding creative ways to stay in touch whether it's sending postcards or picking up the phone more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Isolated showers for the morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Enjoying the great outdoors

Image

Chris PM Weather Forecast 3/31

Image

Using social media to stay connected with elderly residents

Image

Parade of lights honors the men and women on the frontlines

Image

Balacing isolation and socializing

Image

Mercyone Employee tests positive for Covid-19

Image

NYC Minister talks about his bout with Covid-19

Image

Smoking & Coronavirus Recovery

Image

RPD Delivering Groceries

Image

Chris' Live Weather at Bear Creek Park in Rochester

Community Events