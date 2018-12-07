Clear

One Homeless Man Finds Comfort at Warming Center

One man has been hitting hard times -- but the Salvation Army is giving him the shelter he needs to endure the season.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 11:45 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Most of us take a roof over our heads for granted, but a warm meal and shelter means everything for some.

Richard Weed is one of those people. He has used the Warming Center before.

"It's keeping me alive," Weed said.

He has been homeless for nearly two years and is grateful for the amenities the Salvation Army is providing.

"I'm low on finances here and not getting disability like I should so I ended up on the streets," Weed said.

In fact, the Warming Center has been a silver lining for Weed.

"I had a place to stay, a good hot meal and everything," Weed said. "Sometimes they had donated boots or warm clothing."

The Warming Center will be open for as long as there are zero or subzero temperatures.

Donations to the Salvation Army this weekend will be doubled up to $10,000 by Think Mutual Bank. You can donate at rochestersa.org or give at a red kettle in Rochester, Stewartville or Chatfield. You can also call 507-288-3663 or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

