Warming Center closing at end of May

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It was in March when the County worked with Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota to move the warming center from across City Hall to the Mayo Civic Center. Now - the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority opted to end operations of the Warming Center - meaning the homeless will have to find different places to spend their nights.

"I'm just scared for my health, I have a bad immune system, I don't need to be around people, I have nowhere to quarantine myself, at all," Celestina said.

Celestina doesn't have a place to call "home." Now - she's more worried about the future since the warming center is set to close. The services don't come cheap. For Olmsted County and the City of Rochester to operate their day and warming center - it costs $60,000 a month.

"There's so many needs right now and prioritizing where funding can go, also the uncertain environment, both for future funding, county, the city and other government entities," Dave Dunn, the Olmsted County Housing Director said.

Dunn believes to help the homeless - we need to find permanent solutions - and Mayor Kim Norton has a vision of what she would like to see.

"I've always been one who thought we should have a permanent year-round solution rather than just seasonal," Mayor Kim Norton said.

That way - there's a safe haven for people in need of a hand - like Celestina.

"There's just a lot of fears, I don't know what I'm going to do," Celestina said.

There's still a day center at the Mayo Civic Center run by the City of Rochester and the Rochester Public Library - but its future is in question since the Day Center is staffed by both library and city employees.

As for the warming center - there are plans to bring it back next November - but not over the summer. The goal was to run the temporary shelter for another winter at that location but if the pandemic continues - it might not be large enough.