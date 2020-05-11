Clear
Warming Center closing at end of May

The homeless population is caught in the cross hairs during the pandemic. Governors across the nation have told people to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19. But homeless community members don't have that option.

Posted: May 11, 2020 11:13 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It was in March when the County worked with Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota to move the warming center from across City Hall to the Mayo Civic Center. Now - the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority opted to end operations of the Warming Center - meaning the homeless will have to find different places to spend their nights.

"I'm just scared for my health, I have a bad immune system, I don't need to be around people, I have nowhere to quarantine myself, at all," Celestina said.

Celestina doesn't have a place to call "home." Now - she's more worried about the future since the warming center is set to close. The services don't come cheap. For Olmsted County and the City of Rochester to operate their day and warming center - it costs $60,000 a month.

"There's so many needs right now and prioritizing where funding can go, also the uncertain environment, both for future funding, county, the city and other government entities," Dave Dunn, the Olmsted County Housing Director said.

Dunn believes to help the homeless - we need to find permanent solutions - and Mayor Kim Norton has a vision of what she would like to see.

"I've always been one who thought we should have a permanent year-round solution rather than just seasonal," Mayor Kim Norton said.

That way - there's a safe haven for people in need of a hand - like Celestina.

"There's just a lot of fears, I don't know what I'm going to do," Celestina said.

There's still a day center at the Mayo Civic Center run by the City of Rochester and the Rochester Public Library - but its future is in question since the Day Center is staffed by both library and city employees.

As for the warming center - there are plans to bring it back next November - but not over the summer. The goal was to run the temporary shelter for another winter at that location but if the pandemic continues - it might not be large enough.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11799

Reported Deaths: 591
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3744398
Stearns14436
Nobles12692
Ramsey98647
Anoka57129
Dakota47115
Olmsted3749
Kandiyohi3161
Washington25615
Clay24717
Scott1551
Rice1262
Sherburne1141
Martin1124
Wright1101
St. Louis9612
Benton932
Carver921
Pine730
Winona7115
Blue Earth670
Steele650
Carlton640
Polk531
Cottonwood470
Freeborn460
Mower450
Todd380
Jackson330
Itasca330
Le Sueur300
Murray290
Dodge260
Becker250
Goodhue250
Watonwan250
Unassigned250
Otter Tail250
Crow Wing231
Meeker210
Nicollet212
Chisago201
Rock190
Lyon180
Waseca160
Douglas160
Chippewa140
Morrison140
Fillmore131
Wabasha130
McLeod130
Wilkin113
Faribault100
Norman100
Kanabec100
Brown91
Swift80
Marshall80
Isanti80
Cass81
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Yellow Medicine30
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Traverse30
Houston20
Red Lake20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Grant20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12373

Reported Deaths: 271
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk236861
Woodbury16769
Black Hawk151225
Linn84159
Marshall7343
Dallas7016
Johnson5557
Muscatine49523
Tama33613
Scott2868
Louisa2853
Wapello2590
Jasper2388
Dubuque1977
Crawford1911
Washington1627
Allamakee1124
Sioux930
Pottawattamie862
Poweshiek815
Plymouth620
Story611
Bremer585
Clinton581
Warren440
Cedar431
Henry431
Des Moines401
Buena Vista390
Boone360
Benton351
Guthrie350
Jones340
Iowa270
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Clayton232
Osceola200
Mahaska201
Shelby190
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Harrison170
Lyon160
Grundy150
Cerro Gordo140
Marion140
Greene130
Monona120
Butler120
Howard120
Hardin120
Madison111
Davis110
Hamilton110
Page100
Audubon100
Webster100
Clay90
Keokuk90
Delaware91
Van Buren80
Monroe80
Clarke80
Mills80
Chickasaw70
Jackson70
Jefferson70
Humboldt70
Dickinson60
Cherokee60
Carroll60
Franklin60
Appanoose63
Wright60
Unassigned50
Winnebago50
Floyd51
Montgomery40
Adair30
Pocahontas30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Sac30
Worth20
Kossuth20
Union20
Palo Alto10
Fremont10
Taylor10
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Emmet00
Decatur00
