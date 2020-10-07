Ward 4 candidates participate in forum

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Ward 4 includes a lot of Downtown and Southeast Rochester. With current councilmember Mark Bilderback leaving, Kirkpatrick and Pulham gave their best shots at the forum. One question a moderator asked: "How should Rochester ensure financing for quality of life like libraries, parks, art, theater and music?"

Pulham and Kirkpatrick gave entirely different answers.

"I think a referendum is really the way to go, city council voted in favor of a referendum because they really wanted to hear what the people said, and that's really what it's all about," Kirkpatrick said. "The people need to decide what they want in this community."

Katrina Pulham opposes the idea of referendums.

"A referendum is nice but it's already kind of predetermined, and you already set the agenda, you aren't hearing from the people on what they want, we're basically telling them what they need to, we need to find a better way, find a solution," Pulham said.

A moderator asked the candidates if they also believe the city hires too many outside consultants. Both candidates said they think so. There are plenty of talented people in Rochester that the community could recruit for help.

The next forum happens Oct. 8 with Ward 6 candidates.