Gov. Walz calls for unity after Imam attacked

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

Sheikh Mohammad Mihktar was assaulted by two teenagers while on his way to nightly prayers in Bloomington last week.

During a visit to the Dar Al-Farooq Mosque, Gov. Walz said every Minnesotan deserves to be safe, regardless of their religion or the color of their skin. Pastor Kaleb Hurley of Hope Church in Albert Lea tells KIMT News 3 it's important for people of faith to recognize the value of humanity and promote peace whenever possible.

"We have to continue to cover this world in prayer and ask God to have mercy, ask the lord to help us have peace in this Earth as much is as possible," Hurley said.

An investigation is currently underway to determine whether the assault on Sheikh Muhktar was in fact a hate crime.