Gov. Tim Walz intends to extend peacetime emergency

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Gov. Tim Walz is making this message clear for Minnesotans: this emergency isn't over.

Walz says - extending the peacetime emergency gives the state the tools to quickly and effectively respond to the pandemic. Mayor Kim Norton was pleased to hear Walz's plans because we are seeing an uptick in the state - and even locally - of coronavirus cases. Norton points out - this is a novel virus and we need to keep our masks on, stay socially distant and work from home.

"Every time we do gatherings, we see an increase, every time there's an increase in this virus, it means more people are at risk of dying from it, because it's not misunderstood, it's just not understood who it affects," Mayor Kim Norton said.

Other steps Minnesota has taken to respond to COVID-19 include partnering with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to launch a statewide testing strategy - and activating the National Guard to help with relief efforts. Norton is also hoping the State Legislature will also get a bonding bill passed this year.