When will schools reopen at full capacity?

BYRON, Minn. -

Right now - Walz says we're not seeing a bump in COVID cases in Minnesota. If this trend continues, he expects school will move more and more back to "normal."

Walz is optimistic - more kids may return to the classroom.

"We've had some schools back for about 4 weeks now, we've not seen the big clusters, we've had smaller outbreaks, our testing regimen is able to test them, isolate them and contact trace and that's working," Walz said.

Hopefully - it's sooner - rather than later.

"If Minnesotans do the little things, like wear the masks, social distance, don't gather in large groups, we should continue moving in this direction," Walz said.

The Superintendent says the Byron Bears have definitely faced transitions during the school year.

"I think some of our biggest initial challenges were probably at the elementary level, one is with transportation because we're running at 50 percent capacity, we really have asked our families to help with the transportation of our students," Superintendent Joey Page said.

Lunch time is also taking a different form.

"We're eating in classrooms, that's different for us, our menu continues to evolve," Page said.

School districts are operating in unprecedented times - but if there's anything educators know how to do - it's learning to adapt.

"We take each day, each week, we're learning and adjusting," Page said.