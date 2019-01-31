Vyriad moves to former IBM complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Vyriad, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on cancer treatment has just moved to a custom-built facility. It has state-of-the-art labs and offices. The addition got funding from Mayo Clinic, Rochester Area Economic Development and the Southeast Minnesota Capital Fund.
'We developed this technology originally at Mayo Clinic and then when it started to show promise in the clinic, we decided it needed to move into a commercial entity to be further developed," Stephen Russell, the CEO of Vyriad, said.
About 20 people are working in the facilities now but plans to have as many as 50 staffers on the new campus.
