Voting based off your values

CHATFIELD, Minn. -

Pastor Debra Collum says Methodists are political people - and it's important for Christians to vote based on their values. Collum says many great Methodists were politically involved - and at the forefront of the Abolitionist movement like Sojourner Truth and Methodist Church founder John Wesley.

"There are two great commandments: all of the commandments can be summed up in loving your God and loving your neighbor as yourself and your values should reflect love for neighbor and if they reflect only love for self, then they're not Christian values," Collum said.

Pastor Collum is hoping to have another discussion in October. For more information on the course, visit here.