Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How do you adjust to snow?

1.3 million visitors visit Rochester because of the Mayo Clinic - according to their website. So how do they adjust to the snow?

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 1:08 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

From Adelaide, Australia to Lake Village, Arkansas, we talked to people about how they deal with the impending snow. 

"We have pullovers on and sweatshirts, everyone's bundled up and has hats and scarves, we're not prepared leaving everything at the hotel thinking it was going to be warm," Amanda said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 18°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No Parking Notice in Rochester

Image

Did you hit the grocery store aisles before the storm?

Image

How are visitors adjusting to the winter weather

Image

Snow forces travelers to find lodging at North Iowa hotels

Image

Weather makes impact on sports

Image

Giving Back this Holiday Season

Image

Affordable Housing on Ramp #6

Image

Snow and Holiday Shopping

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Stranded Travel

Community Events