Visiting your loved ones at long-term care facilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

River Bend resident Don Cavey or "Uncle Don" is honest about the toll this pandemic has taken on his family.

"We can't hug each other, we can't do this and we can't do that," Cavey said.

He's got 6 kids - and 3 of them are in Rochester.

"My kids still get to come - but they - now they can come to the room - but before - we couldn't, we had to talk outside, and that was hard," Cavey said.

Cavey is relieved - families won't have to resort to window visits or Facetime calls to see their loved ones at long-term care facilities. River Bend Executive Director Jon Stene believes the new guidelines are for the best.

"We've seen a definite emotional decline for the residents and this is definitely needed - for their emotional well-being and their mental well-being - that's obviously just as important as their physical well-being," Stene said.

Cavey considers himself an eternal optimist.

"It looks like it's all going to get a little better as we go along here, and I'm so happy with that," Cavey said.

He's an optimist who's realistic about his future.

"This virus is deadly, it's deadly and I know that, and most of them live here that realize that - so we've got to be so careful," Cavey said.

And he's waiting for the day when we can all be together - free of worry, stress or a disease.

"It takes time and I'm willing to have the patience," Cavey said.

At River Bend - two family members can visit at a time for an hour and a half each day.