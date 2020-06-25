Clear

Visiting from a distance

For months - family members were forced to visit their loved ones in nursing homes while looking through a pane of glass. But the Minnesota Department of Health recognized the negative effects of social isolation and updated their guidelines for visitation at long term care facilities. One family refuses to let the pandemic tear them apart.

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At River Bend Assisted Living and Memory Care - the Mestad family regullarly visits their patriarch - 91-year-old Sterling Mestad.

"We're pretty laidback, pretty easygoing, very connected," Holly Mestad, his granddaughter, said.

Several times a week - his son, granddaughter and great-grandson make the effort to visit him.

"I think initially you want to hug him, touch him, and do all the things you normally do," Holly said. "It's just a little different not being able to do that," Holly said.

Maintaining consistency is important for Sterling's health. He doesn't just want his family - he relies on his family.

"It's difficult to comprehend what's happening, it definitely contributes to some anxiety," Wally, his son said.

That's why the Mestads adapt.

"Coming up with new adaptations and more cell phone calls, possibly electronic, virtual connections, as well as just stopping outside," Wally said.

In a pandemic - love doesn't die. What changes is the way we express it.

"I don't think anything goes away, you just have to modify it to continue the relationships and the connections as best you can," Wally said.

After all - love is a language we can all understand, even from a distance.

"They need me and I need them," Sterling said.

River Bend can have up to 3 families visiting at a time. Under the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, facilities have to establish a schedule for visitation hours. They have 60 residents in assisted living and allow for 10 visits a day.

