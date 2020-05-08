Student offers free tutoring service

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Distance learning is a new reality. The complexities of it inspired one girl to launch a free online tutoring service that matches volunteer student tutors to kids who need some help.

It's called Living Room Tutors.

Jinglin Li got inspired to start this when she noticed her younger siblings were struggling with distance learning. While her parents are both college-educated, they were having trouble helping her siblings with grade-level homework, so Jinglin lent a hand.

"There's just so much of a generational gap between when our parents went through the school system and what we're experiencing now," Li said. "I think there's been so many changes in the way things are taught, the way things are taught, I think that's what's really special about student-to-student tutoring."

Living Room Tutors offers help in K-5 subjects, AP classes and ACT and SAT prep.