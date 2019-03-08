Veteran speaks about task force

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
According to Veterans Affairs -- veterans are 1.5 times more likely to take their own lives than civilians.
Trump is trying to end that by making a task force. Rocky Papenfus is a Vietnam veteran and believes the administration is taking the right steps to address this national problem.
"The country that forgets about their veterans doesn't last long," Papenfus said. "It's because of the veterans that we're even a country."
The initiative will offer grants to local and state governments to support veterans.
