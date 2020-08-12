Veteran leaders reflect on legacy

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Councilmember Mark Bilderback is right up front about why he's not seeking reelection.

"I'm just tired, it's gotten, the world has changed, politics has changed, it's not as friendly as it used to be," Bilderback said.

Following his many years as Mayor - Ardell Brede believes member of council have lost a measure of friendly camaraderie.

"We need to have people talking to each other again and not just shouting at one another and doing that sort of stuff," Brede said.

Bilderback agrees with Brede.

"I do think we've lost a little bit of that relationship building, we all need to have some sort of team building," Bilderback said.

Bilderback will have a successor in January. A Rochester native - he's hopeful a new Council will mean new ideas.

"I hope we can come up with more activities not only for the people who live in Rochester but for those who come here," Bilderback said.

Both men are hopeful leadership will improve - as they reflect on what they leave behind.

"With all new people coming together, they'll have to rely on one another instead of having somebody embedded there for a long time," Brede said.

There are 4 candidates running for Bilderback's seat. The top two will go head to head in the general election. Tallying all the mail-in votes is expected to take a few days, so we're not expected to get the final numbers until sometime Friday.