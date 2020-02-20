Clear

Retired physician talks about war experiences

Dr. James Donadio Jr. from Mayo Clinic was drafted into the Vietnam War in 1966. Now he's writing about his experiences.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 11:42 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Dr. Donadio wrote a book about his time during the war called: "From Mayo Clinic to Vietnam: Memoirs of a Physician Serving in the War." 

The good doctor signed copies of his book at the History Center of Olmsted County - sharing his experiences. 

"To appreciate my family, we were separated. I had four children, a wife and four children at the time, ages 7, 6, 5 and 3," Dr. Donadio said. "We were separated 8600 miles for a year."

Here's a link if you are interested in buying the book. 

