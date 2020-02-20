ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Dr. Donadio wrote a book about his time during the war called: "From Mayo Clinic to Vietnam: Memoirs of a Physician Serving in the War."
The good doctor signed copies of his book at the History Center of Olmsted County - sharing his experiences.
"To appreciate my family, we were separated. I had four children, a wife and four children at the time, ages 7, 6, 5 and 3," Dr. Donadio said. "We were separated 8600 miles for a year."
Here's a link if you are interested in buying the book.
Related Content
- Retired physician talks about war experiences
- Lawsuit: Iowa physician assistant sexually exploited patient
- Lions leaning on experience
- Baby Boomer Talks About Lagging Behind in Retirement
- Retired Navy Captain shares experience in the service, and now with the U.S. Naval Institute
- StormTeam3: Cold Weather Science Experiments
- Forest City leaning on experience this season
- Leader of Experience Rochester MN is leaving
- Client experiences success with animal assisted therapy
- Experience Rochester MN give update to committee
Scroll for more content...