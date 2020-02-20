Retired physician talks about war experiences

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Dr. Donadio wrote a book about his time during the war called: "From Mayo Clinic to Vietnam: Memoirs of a Physician Serving in the War."

The good doctor signed copies of his book at the History Center of Olmsted County - sharing his experiences.

"To appreciate my family, we were separated. I had four children, a wife and four children at the time, ages 7, 6, 5 and 3," Dr. Donadio said. "We were separated 8600 miles for a year."

