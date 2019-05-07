Vertical subdivisions possibly coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
City Council has decided to let community development director Cindy Steinhauser make amendments to add vertical subdivisions to the Land Development Manual.
A vertical subdivision is a commercial or residential space located above a few floors of retail or office space. Not everyone thinks it's a great idea.
"Everybody I talk to complains about parking," Harold Guth said. "Parking is a real issue around Mayo Clinic. Adding anything residential would make more traffic more parking problems. You probably could do it but you have to do a lot of changing."
The successful addition of vertical subdivisions would allow for greater density downtown.
