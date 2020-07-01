Use of force policy listening session

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission listened to the concerns of residents - answering some tough questions. Angi Porter - an associate with the University of Minnesota - moderated.

"Why is the chokehold necessary?" Porter asked. "They don't have any problem arresting white men who killed many during school shootings?"

"I think there's a point in this hold or this carotid control that officers don't realize when too much force has been applied," Commissioner W.C. Jordan said.

Commissioner Lawrence Collins' defended the tactic.

"There are instances in which it's the last best chance for an officer to either protect his own life or to protect the lives of others," Collins said.

Another topic addressed is changing the culture of law enforcement. Commissioners want to hire more officers of color.

"The problem is that the pool of candidates is so small," Collins said. "And I think that's where the emphasis has to be."

Residents challenged the commissioners' comments.

"It doesn't seem like hiring more people into a broken system is the way to go," Porter said, reading a comment from a listener. "Hiring black, indidgenous and people of color does not fix a broken system. You are not addressing the systemic issues that are at play."

Commissioner Jordan admits the system is broken.

"When I look at the death of George Floyd in police custody and we look at the officer responsible, we look at his record and see how many complaints were against him, the nature of the complaints against him, at least 2 other minorities died while in his custody," Jordan said.

Acknowledging systemic racism is the first step in tackling the problem.

"We don't want to ignore this issue of race," Jordan said.

Mayor Kim Norton tasked the Police Policy Oversight Commission to review their policies and give input at their meeting which is next week. Here's a link to the session.