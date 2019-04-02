Maintaining the greenery

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Committee for Urban Design and Environment is asking for $40,000 dollars from the city to complete an assessment to manage trees the city already has. Research backs preserving community trees since it creates healthy soil, improves human health and improves community engagement. One outdoor enthusiast will tell you trees and happiness go hand-in-hand.

"Having trees and having outdoor nature to walk in is actually, it's a natural dopamine," Amy Liao said. "It's a very scientific reason. It actually helps with our health."

Another topic of interest was Emerald Ash Borer which is a disease that infects ash trees. The Committee deliberated whether to treat all trees in a public or private domain.