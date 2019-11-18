Update on North Broadway project

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At the study session, City Council got direction on funding for the project.

The cost will be just over 19 million dollars. The city is eager to move forward with the project but one business owner on North Broadway isn't keen on the idea.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's just fine the way it is, my customers can get in and out of here, they are not being pushed by so fast that they don't see anybody alongside of the road, but I question just how much the need is," Ralph Hettig, the owner of Wild Goose Sports Inc. said.

City Council will continue looking at paying for the project at the next meeting and consider a timetable for its start.