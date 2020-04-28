RPS gives update on distance learning

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Superintendent Michael Muñoz gave an update in the latest virtual School Board meeting.

He says the majority of students have been able to connect with teachers, but 5 students are struggling with wifi at Mayo High School.

7 students are unaccounted for at John Marshall High School and the Alternative Learning Center.

"This does not mean that every student has perfect attendance, every day during distance learning but these are the number of students we've made a connection with and are connected with distance learning," Muñoz said. "Maybe sometime in the future, we can bring a report on attendance."

4 Willow Creek Middle School students are unaccounted for, but the District does know all of those students have devices. The District plans on reviewing a survey about distance learning at a future meeting.