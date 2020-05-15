Mayo Clinic doctor stands up against racism

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The comments are sometimes hateful and always hurtful.

"There were a couple of us with our paper products in our carts," Dr. Chen said. "Behind me, I hear someone say: they brought the virus to begin with and now they are taking our supplies."

That's not the first time Dr. Chen - a physician at Mayo Clinic - has experienced prejudice.

"I have actually encountered some comments in the small town of Rochester that made me wonder: wow, this is happening," Dr. Chen said.

That's why she participated in this video with 16 other Asian-American doctors: putting a face to frontline workers but also to millions of Asian-Americans in this country.

"I think this is a way our voices have been heard, maybe in a small part, among everything that's going on, I think it's raised awareness," Chen said. "It's gotten to make people think about this situation."

You can find the video on places like Youtube and Instagram. It's garnered thousands of views and captured the attention of national news networks.

Dr. Chen uses her talents to heal others. Now she and her fellow physicians want to hear the evil born of prejudice.

"If we can just somehow merge together and really embrace the good and examine how we're treating each other as humans and as people, that's the first step we need to change, the whole mindset of discrimination," Chen said.