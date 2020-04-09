Where can you find a job?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

One question job hunters might be wondering is, are there other jobs out there?

The answer is yes. The General Manager of a sales and recruiting firm in Albert Lea says while many companies are struggling, there are industries looking to hire.

They include grocery stores, food production, manufacturing and warehouses. If you don't have any experience in these industries, you can still land a job as long as you are willing to learn and want to improve.

"Don't give up, this has been tough, in the last month or so, you know, this has been tough, in the last month or so, we're all going to have tough days, I've had them, everyone's going through something different it's not something we've gone through before so have positivity, have faith we're going to come out of this ok," Joe Lubke, the General Manager of Express Employment Professionals said.

Three things Joe recommends job hunters do are to sign up with a staffing firm, network and maintain your health.