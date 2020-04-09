Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Where can you find a job?

The pandemic is leaving more and more Americans without a job. Some stunning numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor reports 6.6 million people filed for unemployment last week. Now - we are finding out where you can find a job.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 9:01 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

One question job hunters might be wondering is, are there other jobs out there? 

The answer is yes. The General Manager of a sales and recruiting firm in Albert Lea says while many companies are struggling, there are industries looking to hire. 

They include grocery stores, food production, manufacturing and warehouses. If you don't have any experience in these industries, you can still land a job as long as you are willing to learn and want to improve. 

"Don't give up, this has been tough, in the last month or so, you know, this has been tough, in the last month or so, we're all going to have tough days, I've had them, everyone's going through something different it's not something we've gone through before so have positivity, have faith we're going to come out of this ok," Joe Lubke, the General Manager of Express Employment Professionals said. 

Three things Joe recommends job hunters do are to sign up with a staffing firm, network and maintain your health.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Strong winds from the northwest will keep us cool
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nelson's snow track: the latest trends for the weekend

Image

My Bike Guy is essential

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/9

Image

Iowa's Day of Prayer

Image

Explaining "Herd Immunity"

Image

114 cases now in Olmsted County

Image

CDC Releases New Guidelines For Essential Workers

Image

Telehealth Visits

Image

End of Life Decisions

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast -Thursday

Community Events