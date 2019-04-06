Undocumented Immigrants rally for drivers licenses

ST. PAUL, Minn. -

Impassioned Minnesotans gathered in the Rotunda of the State Capitol to fight for everyone to have the ability to drive.

"It's hard for us seeing our mom being scared and what she can go through," Ashley Tapia, the daughter of one undocumented immigrant from Mexico said.

To them, the proposed bill signifies more than just legislation.

"We won't have that fear anymore and it will make everything change for all of us," Tapia said.

Jersey Sanchez says laws like these will open up the hearts of Amerians.

"We have this big crisis here in the United States where they are afraid of Latino people because of the President we have," Jersey Sanchez said. "I feel like when we have licenses, they won't be able to say, oh, they are trying to do something bad."

While hundreds of Minnesotans filled the rotunda to support the bill, not all feel the same way.

"I don't think they should give them a driver's license," Rocky Papenfus, a war veteran and Trump supporter said. "I think they shouldd take them right to jail and put them on the next plane home."

Papenfus insists anyone who breaks the law does not deserve this right.

"If you are gonna be breaking the law to get here, what are you gonna do after you get here, that's the key," Papenfus said. "Why do they think they are above the law?"

Sanchez says if those in opposition - like Rocky - have it their way, it could hinder the Hispanic community.

"It would be a very sad moment for the Hispanic community but we have to keep going," Sanchez said. "We still have a long way to go to face all the stereotypes we're faced with but hopefully they do say yes and we can take a small step towards changing those stereotypes."

The bill passed the House in a 74-52 vote. The next step is for the bill to reach the Senate.