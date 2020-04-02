Undocumented immigrants unable to get stimulus checks

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Restaurants and hospitality businesses rely on the hard work of millions of undocumented immigrants. But with the shutdown of bars and restaurants across the state, these people have been hit hard.
Antonia is an undocumented immigrant. She's worked hard in the restaurant industry since coming to the United States 17 years ago. For the first time ever, she's without a job and undocumented immigrant aren't eligible for a stimulus check.
"We work hard, sometimes we have two jobs because we have to support our families here and our countries, also some people, we have kids, not because us, it's because our kids, they are citizens and they grow up here, they are dependent on us," Antonia said.
According to the latest numbers from Pew Research, there are 7.6 milion unauthorized immigrants in the work force.
