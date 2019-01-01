Clear
Ringing in the New Years Unconventionally

Some people are getting a head start on their New Year's resolutions early.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 11:26 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Some people might be out and about in downtown Rochester for New Year's Eve, but 37 percent of Americans say their top resolutions are to eat healthier and exercise more. That happens to be the case for three people in the city tonight.

Brittney Marschall is already racing towards her New Years Resolution -- literally -- by running in a 5K called the Resolution Run.

"I'm signing up for a couple of 5ks in the beginning of the New Year, hoping to run a marathon towards the end, drinking more water, doing more stretching," Marschall said.

She signed up for the Resolution Run after looking through some old goals she had written in her journals.

"Trying to just overall in general be healthier and not just go into the New Year with a bang and fall out thereafter," Marschall said.

Another resident devoted to her well-being is Nylene Thompson who has been competing at Rochester Elks Bingo for a decade. She says the game is her way of staying mentally fit.

"It just keeps me young at heart," Thompson said. "When you can't get around very well, this is my way of getting out."

And just a few minutes away, one traveler, Marjorie Grantham is also keeping young at heart by spending her evening learning a few moves. She learned to ballroom dance a decade ago on a bet and it has been a love affair from the beginning.

"It kind of gets under your skin and you dance enough that you feel weird when you don't," Grantham said.

All three -- Marschall, Thompson and Grantham -- making the most of the last day of 2018.

Cold temperatures ring in the new year.
