Reaction to UNC Charlotte shooting

After the shooting at UNC Charlotte, one RCTC student reflects on what could be behind this national problem.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 11:53 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn.-

It was just a couple of days ago when tragedy hit UNC Charlotte killing two people and leaving four wounded. One student says there needs to be more of an emphasis on mental health to combat the problem.

"A lot of it has to due with unmet needs of mental health," Marvin Buckland, a student said. "People suffering from any kind of mental illnesses we might not be aware of. A lot of people like to focus on bullying as the cause of trying to help isolated kids. But it's not the only thing we need to worry about."

