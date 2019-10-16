ROCHESTER, Minn. -
The Rochester Area Family YMCA and the University of Minnesota Rochester are asking for developers to build a downtown facility that would provide first-year student housing, learning spaces, staff offices and room for recreation.
Developers must propose ideas on land owned by the school - but they can also propose options at downtown areas like Discovery Square and Heart of the City.
Chancellor Lori Carrell says there is a big need for housing since they are expanding fast.
"We do need additional facilities to reach our next enrollment target which is a thousand students," Carrell said.
The goal is to get these facilities open by May 2022. A request for proposal is out now and proposals must be in by Dec. 18th.
Related Content
- UMR and Rochester Area Family YMCA look for developers
- UMR Chancellor Inaugurated
- UMR students celebrate National Coming Out Day
- New president named for Rochester Area Economic Development
- Mason City Family YMCA announces new CEO
- Rochester's YMCA to offer a new teen program this spring
- YMCA announces new early childhood learning center in Rochester
- Rochester YMCA offering 400 free passes to high schoolers
- Cleanup money approved for downtown Rochester development
- Community Development Director named in Rochester