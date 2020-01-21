Clear
Tuesday night hoops and statewide scores

Highlights and scores from Minnesota and Iowa.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 10:55 PM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 10:56 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albert Lea 72, Austin 71

Annandale 51, New London-Spicer 35

Apple Valley 83, Burnsville 68

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 98, Montevideo 69

Barnesville 84, Crookston 68

Belle Plaine 72, LeSueur-Henderson 51

Bethlehem Academy 69, Hope Academy 67

Blake 74, St. Paul Academy 48

Braham 58, Onamia 48

Breckenridge 62, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 38

Cambridge-Isanti 94, North Branch 64

Centennial 82, Coon Rapids 66

Central Minnesota Christian 69, Lakeview 45

Chaska 57, Chanhassen 54

Columbia Heights 84, St. Anthony 75

Cromwell 56, Wrenshall 39

DeLaSalle 82, Fridley 46

Deer River 89, Mountain Iron-Buhl 74

Delano 82, Albany 54

Detroit Lakes 72, Park Rapids 61

Duluth East 82, Hibbing 65

East Ridge 70, Roseville 54

Eastview 75, Prior Lake 66

Eden Prairie 89, Buffalo 74

Edina 64, St. Michael-Albertville 56

Eveleth-Gilbert 80, Chisholm 61

Foley 58, Royalton 57

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 80, Lake of the Woods 53

Henning 71, Bertha-Hewitt 34

Heritage Christian Academy 81, PACT Charter 59

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 77, Red Rock Central 46

Hopkins 78, Wayzata 48

Hutchinson 70, Willmar 65

Jordan 64, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 50

Kittson County Central 62, Red Lake County 50

La Crescent 69, St. Charles 60

Lakeville South 73, Farmington 48

Madelia 65, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60

Mahnomen/Waubun 70, Park Christian 62

Maranatha Christian 75, Concordia Academy 57

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 76, Sleepy Eye 36

Minnetonka 59, Waconia 58

Monticello 71, Becker 41

Moose Lake/Willow River 92, Crosby-Ironton 75

Mound Westonka 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 44

North St. Paul 72, Mahtomedi 67

Northland 107, Ogilvie 61

Norwood-Young America 70, Tri-City United 37

Owatonna 71, New Prague 49

Pequot Lakes 54, Aitkin 49

Pierz 80, Upsala 49

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 96, Fillmore Central 61

Providence Academy 65, Breck 51

Red Lake 75, Nevis 66

Rockford 80, Dassel-Cokato 37

Rosemount 64, Eagan 48

Sacred Heart 61, Stephen-Argyle 60

Sartell-St. Stephen 92, St. Cloud Cathedral 54

Schaeffer Academy 52, Lanesboro 32

Shakopee 60, Lakeville North 57

Sibley East 70, Mayer-Lutheran 57

Silver Bay 71, Carlton 66

Simley 55, Tartan 23

South St. Paul 83, Henry Sibley 75

Spectrum 83, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73

Spring Grove 48, Mabel-Canton 24

Springfield 89, Redwood Valley 82

St. Cloud Apollo 70, Little Falls 51

St. Croix Lutheran 74, Holy Angels 65

St. Louis Park 70, Benilde-St. Margaret's 46

St. Paul Central 87, St. Paul Como Park 42

St. Paul Harding 66, St. Paul Humboldt 64

St. Paul Highland Park 65, St. Paul Johnson 28

Stewartville 63, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52

Stillwater 85, Park (Cottage Grove) 51

Virginia 82, International Falls 48

Watertown-Mayer 56, Litchfield 48

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 57, Hills-Beaver Creek 53

White Bear Lake 56, Irondale 52

Win-E-Mac 59, Fosston 46

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany 74, Pierz 44

Apple Valley 85, Burnsville 72

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 73, Lake of the Woods 37

Becker 75, Monticello 43

Big Lake 69, St. Francis 27

Blake 68, St. Paul Academy 25

Breckenridge 56, Barnesville 49

Browerville/Eagle Valley 68, Swanville 53

Cambridge-Isanti 73, North Branch 47

Carlton 72, Silver Bay 18

Centennial 60, Coon Rapids 32

Chaska 68, Chanhassen 48

Chisago Lakes 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55

Eden Prairie 63, Buffalo 37

Elk River 54, Robbinsdale Armstrong 36

Ely 68, Bigfork 40

Fergus Falls 65, Brainerd 40

Fertile-Beltrami 55, Climax/Fisher 48

Forest Lake 74, Woodbury 57

Glencoe-Silver Lake 61, Mound Westonka 47

Henning 86, Bertha-Hewitt 36

Henry Sibley 49, South St. Paul 34

Heritage Christian Academy 79, PACT Charter 17

Hill-Murray 68, Hastings 62

Holy Angels 61, St. Croix Lutheran 57

Hopkins 87, Wayzata 77

Hutchinson 66, Willmar 50

Kingsland 67, LeRoy-Ostrander 26

Lakeview 66, Pipestone 40

LeSueur-Henderson 52, Blue Earth Area 49

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 63, Spectrum 49

Mabel-Canton 51, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 50

Mahtomedi 61, North St. Paul 15

Maple River 56, United South Central 23

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Sleepy Eye 41

New London-Spicer 69, Annandale 39

New Prague 68, Bloomington Jefferson 43

Parkers Prairie 56, Battle Lake 51

Pelican Rapids 65, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 49

Pine City 67, Rush City 20

Princeton 69, Sartell-St. Stephen 61

Robbinsdale Cooper 85, Bloomington Kennedy 33

Rogers 59, Anoka 49

Roseau 77, East Grand Forks 56

Rosemount 38, Eagan 27

Roseville 68, East Ridge 63

Royalton 69, Kimball 28

Sauk Centre 59, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 47

Schaeffer Academy 60, Lanesboro 58

Shakopee 73, Lakeville North 67

Simley 55, Tartan 23

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 81, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 31

St. Michael-Albertville 81, Moorhead 57

St. Paul Como Park 73, St. Paul Central 54

St. Paul Highland Park 65, St. Paul Johnson 28

St. Paul Humboldt 53, St. Paul Harding 37

Stillwater 85, Park (Cottage Grove) 51

Thief River Falls 50, Detroit Lakes 28

Totino-Grace 72, Osseo 39

Wadena-Deer Creek 72, Bagley 20

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 64, Verndale 31

Waseca 68, Worthington 38

Watertown-Mayer 71, Litchfield 54

West Central 61, Hillcrest Lutheran 29

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 51, Edgerton 48

Zimmerman 77, St. Cloud Cathedral 66

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 58, IKM-Manning 55

AC/GC 68, Ogden 50

Algona 62, Webster City 42, OT

Alta-Aurelia 80, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53

Ankeny 55, Valley, West Des Moines 45

B-G-M 78, Tri-County, Thornburg 32

Ballard 78, Harlan 54

Baxter 52, North Tama, Traer 46

Beckman, Dyersville 68, West Delaware, Manchester 50

Belle Plaine 47, North Mahaska, New Sharon 38

Bellevue 55, Anamosa 54

Boyden-Hull 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47

Burlington Notre Dame 59, Danville 46

Calamus-Wheatland 45, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 30

Camanche 59, Cascade,Western Dubuque 52

Carroll 79, Storm Lake 39

Cedar Falls 58, Iowa City High 37, OT

Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Waterloo, East 50

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, Dubuque, Hempstead 59

Cedar Valley Christian School 67, West Central, Maynard 57

Center Point-Urbana 53, Benton Community 24

Central Decatur, Leon 72, Bedford 69

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 81, Rock Valley 51

Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49

Colfax-Mingo 54, Iowa Valley, Marengo 30

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 42

Creston 74, Shenandoah 33

Crestwood, Cresco 62, New Hampton 56

Davenport, Central 63, Muscatine 43

Davenport, North 57, Bettendorf 45

Des Moines Christian 73, Grand View Christian 50

Des Moines, Lincoln 50, Marshalltown 48

Des Moines, North 85, Ankeny Centennial 74

Dubuque, Senior 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 49

Durant-Bennett 63, West Liberty 40

Eagle Grove 47, Belmond-Klemme 29

East Buchanan, Winthrop 71, Starmont 51

East Mills 60, Griswold 23

Emmetsburg 51, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44, Paton-Churdan 35

Forest City 73, North Union 45

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52, West Hancock, Britt 50

Gilbert 64, North Polk, Alleman 42

Glenwood 67, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52

Greene County 56, South Hamilton, Jewell 54

Hillcrest Academy 49, Mediapolis 38

Humboldt 78, Iowa Falls-Alden 73

Indianola 55, Urbandale 36

Iowa City Liberty High School 51, Linn-Mar, Marion 46

Iowa City West 53, Waterloo, West 32

Kee, Lansing 58, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 50

Lake Mills 67, Bishop Garrigan 49

Lamoni 69, Moulton-Udell 14

Lawton-Bronson 59, MVAO-CO-U 51

LeMars 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50

Logan-Magnolia 48, Missouri Valley 38

MFL-Mar-Mac 49, Postville 34

MOC-Floyd Valley 92, Sioux Center 67

Marion 68, Independence 32

Martensdale-St. Marys 90, East Union, Afton 33

Montezuma 76, Keota 68

Mount Ayr 76, Lenox 26

Mount Vernon 58, Maquoketa 40

Nevada 51, Roland-Story, Story City 47

Newell-Fonda 83, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 32

Newton 53, Boone 46

Nodaway Valley 60, Southwest Valley 25

North Butler, Greene 58, Central Springs 45

North Fayette Valley 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 48

North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Alburnett 61

Orient-Macksburg 68, Diagonal 65

Ottumwa 60, Oskaloosa 36

Panorama, Panora 74, Madrid 61

Pella 77, Knoxville 47

Pleasantville 77, Earlham 71

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 78, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52

Riceville 48, Waterloo Christian School 37

River Valley, Correctionville 52, Kingsley-Pierson 41

Sioux City, East 63, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 35

Siouxland Christian 65, Ridge View 51

South Central Calhoun 102, PAC-LM 69

Southeast Polk 77, Des Moines, East 13

Spirit Lake 59, Spencer 52

Springville 75, Central City 53

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49

St. Mary's, Remsen 66, Akron-Westfield 34

Stanton 90, Clarinda Academy 41

Treynor 94, Audubon 33

Underwood 51, Riverside, Oakland 28

Van Meter 66, Woodward Academy 37

Vinton-Shellsburg 58, South Tama County, Tama 25

Washington 61, Davis County, Bloomfield 40

Waukee 78, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54

West Lyon, Inwood 46, George-Little Rock 35

West Sioux 95, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 61

Williamsburg 51, Clear Creek-Amana 50

Woodbine 38, Glidden-Ralston 29

Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ar-We-Va, Westside vs. West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 50, IKM-Manning 48

AC/GC 60, Ogden 31

ADM, Adel 67, Dallas Center-Grimes 63

Akron-Westfield 65, St. Mary's, Remsen 32

Ames 77, Des Moines, Hoover 29

Ankeny Centennial 80, Des Moines, North 23

Assumption, Davenport 60, Clinton 38

B-G-M 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 18

Ballard 58, Harlan 20

Baxter 56, North Tama, Traer 35

Beckman, Dyersville 68, West Delaware, Manchester 50

Bellevue 51, Anamosa 40

Bishop Garrigan 89, Lake Mills 34

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69, Unity Christian 56

Bondurant Farrar 76, Oskaloosa 35

Bondurant Farrar 76, Perry 35

Boone 59, Newton 48

Burlington Notre Dame 56, Danville 32

CAM, Anita 70, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Calamus-Wheatland 46, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 45

Carlisle 51, Norwalk 48

Carroll 69, Storm Lake 34

Cascade,Western Dubuque 46, Camanche 15

Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Waterloo, East 13

Cedar Rapids, Washington 42, Dubuque, Senior 38

Center Point-Urbana 70, Benton Community 42

Centerville 65, Albia 25

Central Clinton, DeWitt 60, Solon 35

Central Decatur, Leon 49, Bedford 14

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Rock Valley 43

Central Springs 40, North Butler, Greene 36

Clarksville 67, Janesville 35

Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49

Collins-Maxwell 57, GMG, Garwin 24

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 41

Creston 57, Shenandoah 14

Davenport, North 59, Bettendorf 43

Des Moines Christian 45, Grand View Christian 29

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 79, Waukee 65

Dubuque, Hempstead 44, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 37

Earlham 52, Pleasantville 36

East Buchanan, Winthrop 64, Starmont 24

East Sac County 49, West Bend-Mallard 37

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, West Sioux 54

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 78, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30

Heartland Christian 54, College View Academy, Neb. 36

Holy Trinity 45, New London 38

Kee, Lansing 51, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 18

Keokuk 43, Washington 30

Kingsley-Pierson 71, River Valley, Correctionville 38

Knoxville 35, Pella 32

Lamoni 52, Moulton-Udell 28

Lewis Central 59, Denison-Schleswig 42

Linn-Mar, Marion 58, Iowa City Liberty High School 51

Lisbon 45, Midland, Wyoming 34

Logan-Magnolia 64, Missouri Valley 18

Lone Tree 49, Louisa-Muscatine 48

MFL-Mar-Mac 85, Postville 25

Maquoketa 50, Mount Vernon 37

Marion 88, Independence 19

Marshalltown 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 38

Martensdale-St. Marys 59, East Union, Afton 22

Mason City 66, Des Moines, Roosevelt 52

Mediapolis 65, Hillcrest Academy 18

Meskwaki Settlement School 55, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16

Moravia 41, Ankeny Christian Academy 16

Mount Ayr 59, Lenox 30

Muscatine 41, Davenport, Central 9

Newell-Fonda 93, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 28

Nodaway Valley 67, Southwest Valley 29

North Fayette Valley 66, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22

North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Alburnett 26

North Mahaska, New Sharon 60, Belle Plaine 20

North Polk, Alleman 69, Gilbert 57

North Scott, Eldridge 73, Davenport, West 35

North Union 43, Forest City 36

Orient-Macksburg 49, Diagonal 45

Osage 59, Saint Ansgar 55

Ottumwa 56, Burlington 37

PAC-LM 78, South Central Calhoun 72

Panorama, Panora 52, Madrid 34

Pekin 56, Highland, Riverside 31

Pleasant Valley 62, Sterling, Ill. 34

Red Oak 56, Atlantic 41

Regina, Iowa City 59, Wilton 40

Riceville 41, Waterloo Christian School 20

Roland-Story, Story City 65, Nevada 33

Ruthven-Ayrshire 60, Alta-Aurelia 44

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, LeMars 45

Seymour 58, Twin Cedars, Bussey 37

Sigourney 51, Lynnville-Sully 46

South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Greene County 32

Southeast Polk 75, Des Moines, East 21

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Wayne, Corydon 43

Spirit Lake 49, Spencer 35

Springville 49, Central City 32

Tipton 46, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 41

Treynor 36, Audubon 33

Tripoli 64, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 20

Urbandale 63, Indianola 42

Valley, West Des Moines 62, Ankeny 59

Van Buren, Keosauqua 51, Central Lee, Donnellson 47

Vinton-Shellsburg 67, South Tama County, Tama 32

Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 37

Wapello 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 17

Waterloo, West 66, Iowa City West 47

Waukon 45, New Hampton 42

Webster City 75, Algona 68

West Fork, Sheffield 60, Northwood-Kensett 31

West Hancock, Britt 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32

West Liberty 56, Durant-Bennett 24

West Lyon, Inwood 53, George-Little Rock 33

Western Christian 54, Estherville Lincoln Central 32

Westwood, Sloan 70, OA-BCIG 64, OT

Winfield-Mount Union 68, West Burlington 25

Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50

Woodward-Granger 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 41

MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
Albert Lea 11, Austin/Austin Pacelli 2

Apple Valley 4, Irondale/Saint Anthony 0

Becker/Big Lake 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Benilde-St. Margaret's 2, Blake 1

Blaine 7, Totino-Grace 6, OT

Brainerd 6, Bemidji 3

Brainerd/Pillager 6, Bemidji 3

C-E-C Lumberjacks 10, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 1

Chisago Lakes 6, Minnehaha Academy 4

Dodge County Wildcats 8, Tartan 3

Eveleth-Gilbert Area 4, North Shore Storm 1

Faribault 4, Mankato East/Loyola 2

Forest Lake 4, Duluth East 1

Grand Rapids 8, Duluth Marshall 0

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6, International Falls 1

Hastings 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 4, OT (Tie)

Hermantown 8, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

Hill-Murray 5, Stillwater 2

Holy Angels 5, AC Wings 2

Holy Family Academy 7, New Prague 3

Hutchinson 5, Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 2

Kittson County Central 5, Crookston Pirates 0

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 8, Waconia 1

Mahtomedi 2, Simley 0

Marshall 7, Redwood Valley 2

May Port CG, N.D. 4, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 0

May Port CG, N.D. 4, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 0

Minneapolis 4, Hopkins 3

Monticello Moose 6, Alexandria 3

Moorhead 5, Roseau 2

New Ulm Eagles 3, Minnesota River 1

North Branch 5, Pine City Area 3

Northern Lakes Lightning 7, Prairie Centre Area 3

Princeton 5, Breck 4, OT

Proctor 10, Ely/Northeast Range 1

Red Lake Falls 6, Bagley/Fosston 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, River Lakes Stars 3, OT

Southwest Christian/Richfield 6, Coon Rapids 5, OT

St. Cloud 9, Willmar 1

St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Little Falls 3

St. Paul Highland Park 10, Moose Lake Area 2

St. Thomas Academy 5, Bloomington Jefferson 2

Windom Area 4, Fairmont Cardinals 3

MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Andover 2, Blaine 1

Apple Valley 5, Eagan 2

Bemidji 5, Detroit Lakes/Perham 0

Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 5, St. Paul/Henry Sibley 1

Breck 9, St. Paul United 2

Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City 6, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 1

Centennial 5, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 1

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 6, Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings 1

Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 8, Holy Angels/Richfield 2

Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

Duluth Northern Stars 4, Superior, Wis. 1

Duluth Northern Stars 4, Superior, Wis. 1

East Grand Forks 4, Thief River Falls 3

Eastview 3, Burnsville 1

Eden Prairie 2, Minnetonka 1

Edina 5, Buffalo Bison 1

Elk River/Zimmerman 5, Totino-Grace 0

Farmington 3, Lakeville North 2

Holy Family Catholic 9, New Prague 1

Lakeville South 5, Shakopee 2

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, Waconia 1

Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 4, Hutchinson 3, OT

Mounds View 3, East Ridge 2

New Ulm Eagles 7, Mankato East/Loyola 1

North Shore Storm 6, International Falls 2

Northern Lakes Lightning 6, St. Francis/North Branch 3

Orono 5, Delano/Rockford 2

Owatonna 3, Hastings 2

Proctor/Hermantown 6, C-E-C Lumberjacks 1

Rogers 6, Osseo/Park Center 1

Roseau 8, Moorhead 0

Rosemount 7, Prior Lake 6

Roseville 2, Irondale/Saint Anthony 1

St. Cloud Icebreakers 6, Willmar 3

Stillwater 3, Woodbury Area 2, OT

Wayzata 5, North Wright County 2

Windom Area 3, Fairmont Cardinals 2, OT

