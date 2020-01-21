Tuesday night hoops and statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albert Lea 72, Austin 71
Annandale 51, New London-Spicer 35
Apple Valley 83, Burnsville 68
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 98, Montevideo 69
Barnesville 84, Crookston 68
Belle Plaine 72, LeSueur-Henderson 51
Bethlehem Academy 69, Hope Academy 67
Blake 74, St. Paul Academy 48
Braham 58, Onamia 48
Breckenridge 62, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 38
Cambridge-Isanti 94, North Branch 64
Centennial 82, Coon Rapids 66
Central Minnesota Christian 69, Lakeview 45
Chaska 57, Chanhassen 54
Columbia Heights 84, St. Anthony 75
Cromwell 56, Wrenshall 39
DeLaSalle 82, Fridley 46
Deer River 89, Mountain Iron-Buhl 74
Delano 82, Albany 54
Detroit Lakes 72, Park Rapids 61
Duluth East 82, Hibbing 65
East Ridge 70, Roseville 54
Eastview 75, Prior Lake 66
Eden Prairie 89, Buffalo 74
Edina 64, St. Michael-Albertville 56
Eveleth-Gilbert 80, Chisholm 61
Foley 58, Royalton 57
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 80, Lake of the Woods 53
Henning 71, Bertha-Hewitt 34
Heritage Christian Academy 81, PACT Charter 59
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 77, Red Rock Central 46
Hopkins 78, Wayzata 48
Hutchinson 70, Willmar 65
Jordan 64, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 50
Kittson County Central 62, Red Lake County 50
La Crescent 69, St. Charles 60
Lakeville South 73, Farmington 48
Madelia 65, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60
Mahnomen/Waubun 70, Park Christian 62
Maranatha Christian 75, Concordia Academy 57
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 76, Sleepy Eye 36
Minnetonka 59, Waconia 58
Monticello 71, Becker 41
Moose Lake/Willow River 92, Crosby-Ironton 75
Mound Westonka 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 44
North St. Paul 72, Mahtomedi 67
Northland 107, Ogilvie 61
Norwood-Young America 70, Tri-City United 37
Owatonna 71, New Prague 49
Pequot Lakes 54, Aitkin 49
Pierz 80, Upsala 49
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 96, Fillmore Central 61
Providence Academy 65, Breck 51
Red Lake 75, Nevis 66
Rockford 80, Dassel-Cokato 37
Rosemount 64, Eagan 48
Sacred Heart 61, Stephen-Argyle 60
Sartell-St. Stephen 92, St. Cloud Cathedral 54
Schaeffer Academy 52, Lanesboro 32
Shakopee 60, Lakeville North 57
Sibley East 70, Mayer-Lutheran 57
Silver Bay 71, Carlton 66
Simley 55, Tartan 23
South St. Paul 83, Henry Sibley 75
Spectrum 83, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73
Spring Grove 48, Mabel-Canton 24
Springfield 89, Redwood Valley 82
St. Cloud Apollo 70, Little Falls 51
St. Croix Lutheran 74, Holy Angels 65
St. Louis Park 70, Benilde-St. Margaret's 46
St. Paul Central 87, St. Paul Como Park 42
St. Paul Harding 66, St. Paul Humboldt 64
St. Paul Highland Park 65, St. Paul Johnson 28
Stewartville 63, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52
Stillwater 85, Park (Cottage Grove) 51
Virginia 82, International Falls 48
Watertown-Mayer 56, Litchfield 48
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 57, Hills-Beaver Creek 53
White Bear Lake 56, Irondale 52
Win-E-Mac 59, Fosston 46
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 74, Pierz 44
Apple Valley 85, Burnsville 72
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 73, Lake of the Woods 37
Becker 75, Monticello 43
Big Lake 69, St. Francis 27
Blake 68, St. Paul Academy 25
Breckenridge 56, Barnesville 49
Browerville/Eagle Valley 68, Swanville 53
Cambridge-Isanti 73, North Branch 47
Carlton 72, Silver Bay 18
Centennial 60, Coon Rapids 32
Chaska 68, Chanhassen 48
Chisago Lakes 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55
Eden Prairie 63, Buffalo 37
Elk River 54, Robbinsdale Armstrong 36
Ely 68, Bigfork 40
Fergus Falls 65, Brainerd 40
Fertile-Beltrami 55, Climax/Fisher 48
Forest Lake 74, Woodbury 57
Glencoe-Silver Lake 61, Mound Westonka 47
Henning 86, Bertha-Hewitt 36
Henry Sibley 49, South St. Paul 34
Heritage Christian Academy 79, PACT Charter 17
Hill-Murray 68, Hastings 62
Holy Angels 61, St. Croix Lutheran 57
Hopkins 87, Wayzata 77
Hutchinson 66, Willmar 50
Kingsland 67, LeRoy-Ostrander 26
Lakeview 66, Pipestone 40
LeSueur-Henderson 52, Blue Earth Area 49
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 63, Spectrum 49
Mabel-Canton 51, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 50
Mahtomedi 61, North St. Paul 15
Maple River 56, United South Central 23
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Sleepy Eye 41
New London-Spicer 69, Annandale 39
New Prague 68, Bloomington Jefferson 43
Parkers Prairie 56, Battle Lake 51
Pelican Rapids 65, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 49
Pine City 67, Rush City 20
Princeton 69, Sartell-St. Stephen 61
Robbinsdale Cooper 85, Bloomington Kennedy 33
Rogers 59, Anoka 49
Roseau 77, East Grand Forks 56
Rosemount 38, Eagan 27
Roseville 68, East Ridge 63
Royalton 69, Kimball 28
Sauk Centre 59, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 47
Schaeffer Academy 60, Lanesboro 58
Shakopee 73, Lakeville North 67
Simley 55, Tartan 23
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 81, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 31
St. Michael-Albertville 81, Moorhead 57
St. Paul Como Park 73, St. Paul Central 54
St. Paul Highland Park 65, St. Paul Johnson 28
St. Paul Humboldt 53, St. Paul Harding 37
Stillwater 85, Park (Cottage Grove) 51
Thief River Falls 50, Detroit Lakes 28
Totino-Grace 72, Osseo 39
Wadena-Deer Creek 72, Bagley 20
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 64, Verndale 31
Waseca 68, Worthington 38
Watertown-Mayer 71, Litchfield 54
West Central 61, Hillcrest Lutheran 29
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 51, Edgerton 48
Zimmerman 77, St. Cloud Cathedral 66
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 58, IKM-Manning 55
AC/GC 68, Ogden 50
Algona 62, Webster City 42, OT
Alta-Aurelia 80, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53
Ankeny 55, Valley, West Des Moines 45
B-G-M 78, Tri-County, Thornburg 32
Ballard 78, Harlan 54
Baxter 52, North Tama, Traer 46
Beckman, Dyersville 68, West Delaware, Manchester 50
Belle Plaine 47, North Mahaska, New Sharon 38
Bellevue 55, Anamosa 54
Boyden-Hull 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47
Burlington Notre Dame 59, Danville 46
Calamus-Wheatland 45, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 30
Camanche 59, Cascade,Western Dubuque 52
Carroll 79, Storm Lake 39
Cedar Falls 58, Iowa City High 37, OT
Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Waterloo, East 50
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, Dubuque, Hempstead 59
Cedar Valley Christian School 67, West Central, Maynard 57
Center Point-Urbana 53, Benton Community 24
Central Decatur, Leon 72, Bedford 69
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 81, Rock Valley 51
Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49
Colfax-Mingo 54, Iowa Valley, Marengo 30
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 42
Creston 74, Shenandoah 33
Crestwood, Cresco 62, New Hampton 56
Davenport, Central 63, Muscatine 43
Davenport, North 57, Bettendorf 45
Des Moines Christian 73, Grand View Christian 50
Des Moines, Lincoln 50, Marshalltown 48
Des Moines, North 85, Ankeny Centennial 74
Dubuque, Senior 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 49
Durant-Bennett 63, West Liberty 40
Eagle Grove 47, Belmond-Klemme 29
East Buchanan, Winthrop 71, Starmont 51
East Mills 60, Griswold 23
Emmetsburg 51, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44, Paton-Churdan 35
Forest City 73, North Union 45
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52, West Hancock, Britt 50
Gilbert 64, North Polk, Alleman 42
Glenwood 67, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52
Greene County 56, South Hamilton, Jewell 54
Hillcrest Academy 49, Mediapolis 38
Humboldt 78, Iowa Falls-Alden 73
Indianola 55, Urbandale 36
Iowa City Liberty High School 51, Linn-Mar, Marion 46
Iowa City West 53, Waterloo, West 32
Kee, Lansing 58, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 50
Lake Mills 67, Bishop Garrigan 49
Lamoni 69, Moulton-Udell 14
Lawton-Bronson 59, MVAO-CO-U 51
LeMars 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50
Logan-Magnolia 48, Missouri Valley 38
MFL-Mar-Mac 49, Postville 34
MOC-Floyd Valley 92, Sioux Center 67
Marion 68, Independence 32
Martensdale-St. Marys 90, East Union, Afton 33
Montezuma 76, Keota 68
Mount Ayr 76, Lenox 26
Mount Vernon 58, Maquoketa 40
Nevada 51, Roland-Story, Story City 47
Newell-Fonda 83, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 32
Newton 53, Boone 46
Nodaway Valley 60, Southwest Valley 25
North Butler, Greene 58, Central Springs 45
North Fayette Valley 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 48
North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Alburnett 61
Orient-Macksburg 68, Diagonal 65
Ottumwa 60, Oskaloosa 36
Panorama, Panora 74, Madrid 61
Pella 77, Knoxville 47
Pleasantville 77, Earlham 71
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 78, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52
Riceville 48, Waterloo Christian School 37
River Valley, Correctionville 52, Kingsley-Pierson 41
Sioux City, East 63, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 35
Siouxland Christian 65, Ridge View 51
South Central Calhoun 102, PAC-LM 69
Southeast Polk 77, Des Moines, East 13
Spirit Lake 59, Spencer 52
Springville 75, Central City 53
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49
St. Mary's, Remsen 66, Akron-Westfield 34
Stanton 90, Clarinda Academy 41
Treynor 94, Audubon 33
Underwood 51, Riverside, Oakland 28
Van Meter 66, Woodward Academy 37
Vinton-Shellsburg 58, South Tama County, Tama 25
Washington 61, Davis County, Bloomfield 40
Waukee 78, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54
West Lyon, Inwood 46, George-Little Rock 35
West Sioux 95, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 61
Williamsburg 51, Clear Creek-Amana 50
Woodbine 38, Glidden-Ralston 29
Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ar-We-Va, Westside vs. West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 50, IKM-Manning 48
AC/GC 60, Ogden 31
ADM, Adel 67, Dallas Center-Grimes 63
Akron-Westfield 65, St. Mary's, Remsen 32
Ames 77, Des Moines, Hoover 29
Ankeny Centennial 80, Des Moines, North 23
Assumption, Davenport 60, Clinton 38
B-G-M 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 18
Ballard 58, Harlan 20
Baxter 56, North Tama, Traer 35
Beckman, Dyersville 68, West Delaware, Manchester 50
Bellevue 51, Anamosa 40
Bishop Garrigan 89, Lake Mills 34
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69, Unity Christian 56
Bondurant Farrar 76, Oskaloosa 35
Bondurant Farrar 76, Perry 35
Boone 59, Newton 48
Burlington Notre Dame 56, Danville 32
CAM, Anita 70, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Calamus-Wheatland 46, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 45
Carlisle 51, Norwalk 48
Carroll 69, Storm Lake 34
Cascade,Western Dubuque 46, Camanche 15
Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Waterloo, East 13
Cedar Rapids, Washington 42, Dubuque, Senior 38
Center Point-Urbana 70, Benton Community 42
Centerville 65, Albia 25
Central Clinton, DeWitt 60, Solon 35
Central Decatur, Leon 49, Bedford 14
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Rock Valley 43
Central Springs 40, North Butler, Greene 36
Clarksville 67, Janesville 35
Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49
Collins-Maxwell 57, GMG, Garwin 24
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 41
Creston 57, Shenandoah 14
Davenport, North 59, Bettendorf 43
Des Moines Christian 45, Grand View Christian 29
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 79, Waukee 65
Dubuque, Hempstead 44, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 37
Earlham 52, Pleasantville 36
East Buchanan, Winthrop 64, Starmont 24
East Sac County 49, West Bend-Mallard 37
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, West Sioux 54
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 78, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30
Heartland Christian 54, College View Academy, Neb. 36
Holy Trinity 45, New London 38
Kee, Lansing 51, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 18
Keokuk 43, Washington 30
Kingsley-Pierson 71, River Valley, Correctionville 38
Knoxville 35, Pella 32
Lamoni 52, Moulton-Udell 28
Lewis Central 59, Denison-Schleswig 42
Linn-Mar, Marion 58, Iowa City Liberty High School 51
Lisbon 45, Midland, Wyoming 34
Logan-Magnolia 64, Missouri Valley 18
Lone Tree 49, Louisa-Muscatine 48
MFL-Mar-Mac 85, Postville 25
Maquoketa 50, Mount Vernon 37
Marion 88, Independence 19
Marshalltown 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 38
Martensdale-St. Marys 59, East Union, Afton 22
Mason City 66, Des Moines, Roosevelt 52
Mediapolis 65, Hillcrest Academy 18
Meskwaki Settlement School 55, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16
Moravia 41, Ankeny Christian Academy 16
Mount Ayr 59, Lenox 30
Muscatine 41, Davenport, Central 9
Newell-Fonda 93, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 28
Nodaway Valley 67, Southwest Valley 29
North Fayette Valley 66, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22
North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Alburnett 26
North Mahaska, New Sharon 60, Belle Plaine 20
North Polk, Alleman 69, Gilbert 57
North Scott, Eldridge 73, Davenport, West 35
North Union 43, Forest City 36
Orient-Macksburg 49, Diagonal 45
Osage 59, Saint Ansgar 55
Ottumwa 56, Burlington 37
PAC-LM 78, South Central Calhoun 72
Panorama, Panora 52, Madrid 34
Pekin 56, Highland, Riverside 31
Pleasant Valley 62, Sterling, Ill. 34
Red Oak 56, Atlantic 41
Regina, Iowa City 59, Wilton 40
Riceville 41, Waterloo Christian School 20
Roland-Story, Story City 65, Nevada 33
Ruthven-Ayrshire 60, Alta-Aurelia 44
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, LeMars 45
Seymour 58, Twin Cedars, Bussey 37
Sigourney 51, Lynnville-Sully 46
South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Greene County 32
Southeast Polk 75, Des Moines, East 21
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Wayne, Corydon 43
Spirit Lake 49, Spencer 35
Springville 49, Central City 32
Tipton 46, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 41
Treynor 36, Audubon 33
Tripoli 64, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 20
Urbandale 63, Indianola 42
Valley, West Des Moines 62, Ankeny 59
Van Buren, Keosauqua 51, Central Lee, Donnellson 47
Vinton-Shellsburg 67, South Tama County, Tama 32
Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 37
Wapello 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 17
Waterloo, West 66, Iowa City West 47
Waukon 45, New Hampton 42
Webster City 75, Algona 68
West Fork, Sheffield 60, Northwood-Kensett 31
West Hancock, Britt 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32
West Liberty 56, Durant-Bennett 24
West Lyon, Inwood 53, George-Little Rock 33
Western Christian 54, Estherville Lincoln Central 32
Westwood, Sloan 70, OA-BCIG 64, OT
Winfield-Mount Union 68, West Burlington 25
Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50
Woodward-Granger 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 41
MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
Albert Lea 11, Austin/Austin Pacelli 2
Apple Valley 4, Irondale/Saint Anthony 0
Becker/Big Lake 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Benilde-St. Margaret's 2, Blake 1
Blaine 7, Totino-Grace 6, OT
Brainerd 6, Bemidji 3
Brainerd/Pillager 6, Bemidji 3
C-E-C Lumberjacks 10, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 1
Chisago Lakes 6, Minnehaha Academy 4
Dodge County Wildcats 8, Tartan 3
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 4, North Shore Storm 1
Faribault 4, Mankato East/Loyola 2
Forest Lake 4, Duluth East 1
Grand Rapids 8, Duluth Marshall 0
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6, International Falls 1
Hastings 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 4, OT (Tie)
Hermantown 8, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
Hill-Murray 5, Stillwater 2
Holy Angels 5, AC Wings 2
Holy Family Academy 7, New Prague 3
Hutchinson 5, Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 2
Kittson County Central 5, Crookston Pirates 0
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 8, Waconia 1
Mahtomedi 2, Simley 0
Marshall 7, Redwood Valley 2
May Port CG, N.D. 4, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 0
Minneapolis 4, Hopkins 3
Monticello Moose 6, Alexandria 3
Moorhead 5, Roseau 2
New Ulm Eagles 3, Minnesota River 1
North Branch 5, Pine City Area 3
Northern Lakes Lightning 7, Prairie Centre Area 3
Princeton 5, Breck 4, OT
Proctor 10, Ely/Northeast Range 1
Red Lake Falls 6, Bagley/Fosston 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, River Lakes Stars 3, OT
Southwest Christian/Richfield 6, Coon Rapids 5, OT
St. Cloud 9, Willmar 1
St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Little Falls 3
St. Paul Highland Park 10, Moose Lake Area 2
St. Thomas Academy 5, Bloomington Jefferson 2
Windom Area 4, Fairmont Cardinals 3
MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Andover 2, Blaine 1
Apple Valley 5, Eagan 2
Bemidji 5, Detroit Lakes/Perham 0
Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 5, St. Paul/Henry Sibley 1
Breck 9, St. Paul United 2
Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City 6, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 1
Centennial 5, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 1
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 6, Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings 1
Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 8, Holy Angels/Richfield 2
Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
Duluth Northern Stars 4, Superior, Wis. 1
East Grand Forks 4, Thief River Falls 3
Eastview 3, Burnsville 1
Eden Prairie 2, Minnetonka 1
Edina 5, Buffalo Bison 1
Elk River/Zimmerman 5, Totino-Grace 0
Farmington 3, Lakeville North 2
Holy Family Catholic 9, New Prague 1
Lakeville South 5, Shakopee 2
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, Waconia 1
Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 4, Hutchinson 3, OT
Mounds View 3, East Ridge 2
New Ulm Eagles 7, Mankato East/Loyola 1
North Shore Storm 6, International Falls 2
Northern Lakes Lightning 6, St. Francis/North Branch 3
Orono 5, Delano/Rockford 2
Owatonna 3, Hastings 2
Proctor/Hermantown 6, C-E-C Lumberjacks 1
Rogers 6, Osseo/Park Center 1
Roseau 8, Moorhead 0
Rosemount 7, Prior Lake 6
Roseville 2, Irondale/Saint Anthony 1
St. Cloud Icebreakers 6, Willmar 3
Stillwater 3, Woodbury Area 2, OT
Wayzata 5, North Wright County 2
Windom Area 3, Fairmont Cardinals 2, OT
