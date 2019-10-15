Clear

Tweaking the budget

Med City officials are trying to figure out what to do with their nickles and dimes.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

According to City Administrator Steve Rymer, approximately 547,000 dollars of the budget has not been allocated for next year. 

If the tax levy stays at 6.5 percent, which is the maximum the city can tax from residents, that money will be allocated to new projects and initiatives like diversity programming for the city, but if the tax levy goes down, the money will not be allocated. 

Rymer has more insight on the numbers. 

"When the council set the maximum levy, by law they have to set a maximum property tax levy, so they set it at 6.5 percent in September and so the recommended budget is lower than that, there are additional funds there, those funds may be allocated or they may not, if they are not, Council will adopt a budget that's lower and will not spend that," Rymer said. 

Council will make the decision on whether or not they'll use this money on Dec. 2. 

