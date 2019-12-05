Showing support for the President

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

From Washington D.C. to the streets of Rochester, people in Southern Minnesota are showing lots of support for the commander-in-chief.

"Well, I think you need to look at what he's accomplished," State Representative John Petersburg for District 24A said.

Jason Lewis, a Senate Candidate running against Sen. Tina Smith agreed.

"I've always told people I don't run away from good policy," Lewis said.

Why do they support him?

"We reformed the tax code, the first tax reform in over 30 years, we unleashed energy independence from regulatory release," Lewis said.

Petersburg says Trump has accomplished a lot.

"The economy is doing extremely well right now, North Korea is in check, South Korea is starting to soften a little bit," Petersburg said.

Despite any controversy - both say Trump is what's best for our country.

"Basically he did everything he said he was gonna do, I did everything I said I was going to do in Congress, now everything's come to a standstill because of this obsession over impeachment," Lewis said.

Petersburg says Trump is making Americans' lives better.

"We need to understand what he's doing is making a difference and making our lives better," Petersburg said.

Members of the Judiciary Commitee will be working through the weekend ahead of their next hearing on Monday, which will focus on the Intelligence Committee's findings.