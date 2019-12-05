Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor: 3 killed in Minnesota Black Hawk helicopter crash Full Story

Showing support for the President

The impeachment inquiry is taking another step forward. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Congress to start drafting articles of impeachment after weeks of hearings. But some Minnesotans are showing feverish support for the commander-in-chief by holding a unity event at the Eagles Club in Rochester.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 11:23 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

From Washington D.C. to the streets of Rochester, people in Southern Minnesota are showing lots of support for the commander-in-chief. 

"Well, I think you need to look at what he's accomplished," State Representative John Petersburg for District 24A said. 

Jason Lewis, a Senate Candidate running against Sen. Tina Smith agreed. 

"I've always told people I don't run away from good policy," Lewis said. 

Why do they support him? 

"We reformed the tax code, the first tax reform in over 30 years, we unleashed energy independence from regulatory release," Lewis said. 

Petersburg says Trump has accomplished a lot. 

"The economy is doing extremely well right now, North Korea is in check, South Korea is starting to soften a little bit," Petersburg said. 

Despite any controversy - both say Trump is what's best for our country. 

"Basically he did everything he said he was gonna do, I did everything I said I was going to do in Congress, now everything's come to a standstill because of this obsession over impeachment," Lewis said. 

Petersburg says Trump is making Americans' lives better. 

"We need to understand what he's doing is making a difference and making our lives better," Petersburg said. 

Members of the Judiciary Commitee will be working through the weekend ahead of their next hearing on Monday, which will focus on the Intelligence Committee's findings. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Snow returning for the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC with two All-Americans

Image

Almquist named NAHL Forward of the Month

Image

High intensity group workouts

Image

Trump Unity event

Image

Small bank security

Image

Giving the gift of going home

Image

Muddy Ground hurting tree Harvest

Image

Giving Your Best Award

Image

Holiday Train Stops in Rochester

Image

Tackling the Issue of High Prescription Drug Prices

Community Events