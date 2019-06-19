Reactions to Trump's reelection announcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Olmsted County Republicans showed up to the Rochester Eagles Club for a campaign kickoff viewing party. Some people in Rochester support Trump's reelection campaign.

"I support him because I feel like he has a fresh look to our country, not politically bound and I feel he hasn't been given the proper opportunities to do what he really can do for our country," Carlee Reed said.

But not everyone is as excited.

"We went a little bit backwards with some of the strides we made like equality and understanding and loving and caring," Rachel Larkin said. "We went a little backwards on some things but I do think it was a good wake-up call for some of the things that happened."

The Minnesota Republican party says their staff is on the ground to organize and deliver the ten electoral votes they hope to get for Trump.