Reactions to Trump's reelection announcement

Now that Trump has announced his re-election campaign, some people in Rochester are happy he's decided to try to extend his presidency another four years. But not everyone is supportive.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 12:48 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 12:51 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

The Olmsted County Republicans showed up to the Rochester Eagles Club for a campaign kickoff viewing party. Some people in Rochester support Trump's reelection campaign. 

"I support him because I feel like he has a fresh look to our country, not politically bound and I feel he hasn't been given the proper opportunities to do what he really can do for our country," Carlee Reed said. 

But not everyone is as excited. 

"We went a little bit backwards with some of the strides we made like equality and understanding and loving and caring," Rachel Larkin said. "We went a little backwards on some things but I do think it was a good wake-up call for some of the things that happened." 

The Minnesota Republican party says their staff is on the ground to organize and deliver the ten electoral votes they hope to get for Trump. 

