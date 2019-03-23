Clear
Reactions to Executive Order promoting freedom of speech

Yesterday - the President signed an Executive Order to improve transparency and promote free speech on college campuses. If they don't, the institutions risk federal research funds. The President will hold any professors or power structures accountable if they prevent conservatives from challenging far-left thinking. We wanted to find out if you think college campuses are stifling the First Amendment and we got interesting responses.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 12:08 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The President's decision to ensure Freedom of Speech on college campuses is, like so many of the President's positions, the stuff of polarization.

"You can't force people to permit freedom of speech," Othelmo Da Silva said. "That's not something that is in the view of the President. The Constitution does that. We don't need an executive order."

Seamus Kolb graduated from the University of North Dakota agrees.

"In my time during college, you pretty much are able to say whatever you want to say within reason," Kolb said.

John Zachara has a doctoral degree and does not like the Executive Order either.

"I don't like it," Zachara said. "I wouldn't support it in any way, shape or form and I believe college students are there to learn, and develop their own ideas on either side of the policy."

College campuses have long been bastions of liberal thinking and there are clearly many who feel conservative voices aren't being heard in the hallowed halls of higher learning.

"Freedom of speech," Tiffany Rockwood said. "It's pretty self-explanatory."

Othelmo Da Silva, an academic advisor at RCTC understands why academia is criticized for skewing left.

"Is there a problem? I believe so. I believe the universities, they bend left," Da Silva said. "It's something that's not arguabe."

In his view, the solution is not complicated.

"It's more speech," Da Silva said.

