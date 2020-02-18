ROCHESTER, Minn. -
The soldiers who got the cookies sent back a flag their unit flew in Syria. The flag got presented to Jubilee members in Rochester. They plan to display it in a case at Home Federal.
"It's remarkable, it gives you a feeling of warmth, and that you were able to support these troops," Jean Jech, the Director said. "They said it felt like gold when they opened up those packages and saw those cookies.
