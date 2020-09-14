Rochester man faces homicide charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It was a gruesome triple homicide that shocked officials in Rochester.

"This is one of the most violent cases I think we've experienced in Rochester in a long time," Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said.

Renard Lydell Carter - the boyfriend of Keona Foote is facing two counts of second-degree murder along with a second-degree murder charge of an unborn child.

"The suspect in this case - somehow - videotaped some of this stuff - used social media - to try and preserve some of the things that he was doing," Ostrem said.

Residents in Rochester expressed outrage at the heinous crime. Veronica has relatives that live at Olympik Village Apartments. She preferred to not show her face on-camera.

"It's unhumanlike for that to happen to someone. And I just have no words - it's very shell-shocking - I wouldn't know how I'd feel if that was my sister or one of my loved ones," Veronica said.

Veronica is concerned for her loved ones' well-being.

"This is a good neighborhood too, and kids live here, for it to just not feel safe, it's just sad," Veronica said.

On Sunday evening - authorities in South Carolina found 30-year-old Renard Carter at a Columbia hotel. The Richland County Sheriff says Carter held a gun and threatened to kill police. Authorities shot him. It was later determined Carter's gun was a BB gun.

"I think it goes beyond domestic relationships, I think this person was just particularly violent and exercised his violence on those people that were close to him," Ostrem said.

Court documents suggest Carter killed Keona by strangling her with a cell phone adapter cord but the official cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's autopsy.

Carter is now hospitalized and under guard in South Carolina. Eventually, he will be extradited to Minnesota. A gofundme page is set up to raise money for Keona and Miyona's funeral costs.