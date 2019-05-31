Retired triathlete speaks about Soldiers Field track

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Rochester Park Board plans to re-pave the track at Soldier's Field Memorial Park and not everyone is happy about it. In a 3 to 1 vote, the Park Board voted to re-pave it to asphalt. One retired triathlete says she wants the running community to have more sway in the board's decision.

"I would love a compromise," Ruth Brennan Morey said. "I think that the running community needs to be involved with this decision. I've used this track since I was 8 years old and I'm 43 now. It's a special, sacred place for the community."

In a statement to KIMT, Park Board member Angie Gupta says finding a reasonable surface that meets the needs of the community has been very hard and asphalt is the solution for the greatest diversity of users at a decent cost.