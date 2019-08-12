Protecting the environment in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Rochester needs to find a replacement after their contract with the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency expires in 2030. To give power to customers and also combat climate change, RPU is hoping to transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2035. No matter how the Med City becomes greener, one father - Johnny Yucuis says he will do what he can to create a better world.

"I want to make sure I have a secure future for my daughter, I want to make sure even for myself or basically everyone alive today has the ability for it to impact you or has the ability to do something," Yucuis said.

He's not alone. Renewable energy is something the Rochester community also stands up for.

"We all live in the same world, it's going to affect every single person whether you think it will or not," Yucuis said. "I think you can do nothing or do something about it."

Another item City Council is addressing is making and keeping the Med City green. Citizens are concerned too many trees are being taken down which is why they want to develop a tree preservation ordinance.

"It's important because our trees provide health and for the greenhouse effect, all the carbon gases and everything, it's really important," Barbara Hudson said.

Creating an ordinance is the only way people like Barbara can be sure City Council will protect its greenery.

"Our tree canopy is going down from 23 percent now to 19 percent and we should be at 40-60 percent according to the U.S. Forest Service," Hudson said. "We really need to get a tree preservation ordinance."

It's all in an effort to protect the world, its beauty and all it has to offer."

The plan for the Tree Preservation Ordinance is to take it back to the Committee for Urban Design and Development for review. For renewable energy, a public hearing on RPU's plan will be held at the September 4th City Council meeting.