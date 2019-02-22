Exhibit features African-American motorist history

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

When we travel, we look for places to eat, sleep and gas up.

Historically, though, those places were not welcoming to African-Americans.

A new exhibit at the History Center of Olmsted County is focusing on African-American motorist history.

It's inspired by a guide for African-American travelers that listed places they could go and get served.

Frank White is a baseball historian and spoke at the exhibit to talk about the struggles African-American athletes faced while on the road.

"Our history here in Minnesota as the great North Star state, we had our own individual challenges here that I think a lot of people don't know," White said.

The Avalon Hotel in Rochester was an icon of African-American history because it hosted jazz legends including Duke Ellington and Count Basie.