Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Exhibit features African-American motorist history

A new exhibit is focusing on African-American history from the forties to the seventies.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 11:53 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

When we travel, we look for places to eat, sleep and gas up.

Historically, though, those places were not welcoming to African-Americans.

A new exhibit at the History Center of Olmsted County is focusing on African-American motorist history.

It's inspired by a guide for African-American travelers that listed places they could go and get served.

Frank White is a baseball historian and spoke at the exhibit to talk about the struggles African-American athletes faced while on the road.

"Our history here in Minnesota as the great North Star state, we had our own individual challenges here that I think a lot of people don't know," White said.

The Avalon Hotel in Rochester was an icon of African-American history because it hosted jazz legends including Duke Ellington and Count Basie.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -3°
We're tracking a messy wintry mixture lasting through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FEB. 21 DISTRICT BASKETBALL

Image

FEB. 21 SECTION HOCKEY

Image

IGCA ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS

Image

Exhibit focuses on "Traveling While Black"

Image

Cottage Grove at Saint Mary's Place

Image

Vouchers for Jeremiah Program

Image

Garbage cans & snowy streets

Image

Aviation Pilot Program

Image

Spa Day for Cancer Patients

Image

Mason City Library Back In Business

Community Events