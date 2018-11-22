How Drivers Manage Fears During Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- According to AAA, 48.5 million travelers are driving to reunite with loved ones this Thanksgiving -- which means busy roads and traffic congestion. Drivers passing through Rochester said maneuvering in the snow and dodging animals are some of their biggest fears.

Chloe Crosby is one of those residents. She is only going to Spring Valley to see family but is still concerned about the weather.

"With the ice, I'm a little nervous," Crosby said. "It's melted but I'm more confident about that but my car has rear wheel drive which gets a little tricky in the wintertime."

Another driver with concerns is Shawn Blake, who is driving with his wife to see family in Eau Clare and saw one driver without their headlights on.

Chan Jacobson is not from Rochester, but from South Dakota. She is in town for her uncle's funeral. Her biggest concern is not other drivers, but of animals.

"The critters, big or small, they can make your day go bad and in a hurry," Jacobson said.

Rochester has more cars than what Jacobson is used to in her home state but advises drivers to always stay alert behind the wheel.

"Pay attention to your surroundings, how you are feeling," Jacobson said.

That way, you can have the best holiday with the people you love.